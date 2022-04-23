George Edward Riley

Dateline: Collierville, Tennessee

Services for George Edward Riley, 95, will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Ronnie McClure officiating. Interment will follow with U.S. Navy Military Honors at Everetts Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Riley, a retired General Manager for American Airlines in Tulsa, Oklahoma, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. He was born on February 6, 1927 in Okolona, Mississippi to Edgar and Gertrude Gray Riley. He was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church, a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, a Member of the Tulsa Rotary Club, the Tulsa Executive Club, Tulsa Children’s Home, and Woolaroc Advisory Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years Josie Aylor Riley who died October 31, 2010, and an infant daughter Teresa Kay Riley.

Survivors include his daughter Julie (Kenneth) Riley Dodson of Collierville, two sons Jerry (Denise) Riley of Okemah, Oklahoma, and Michael Riley of Collierville, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Pallbearers who will be serving will be Brandon Dodson, Brian Riley, Fredrick Fisher, John Weaver, Marc Davis, and Kenneth Dodson. Honorary pallbearer is Luke Weaver.

