‘Golden Girls’ shows little age at inaugural fan convention

CHICAGO (AP) — TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida.

But more than 2,000 “The Golden Girls” fans are converging this weekend for Golden-Con in Chicago.

The three-day event, which started Friday, giving people a chance to mingle, watch panels and buy merch revolving around the NBC sitcom.

The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White — who died at age 99 in December.

It was revered for showing their characters deal with issues later in life like ageism, sex and LGBTQ rights.

