Grace Laverne Edmonds King, age 63, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Maplewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Adrian Knipper officiating. Burial to follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the King family will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mrs. Grace was born in Whiteville, TN on April 13, 1959, to the late Curtis Laverne Edmonds and Johnnie Imogene Edmonds Warren. She was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. Mrs. Grace was a babysitter for many families in her community and her greatest joy was her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years: Jimmy Woodrow King; and one sister: JoAnn Thompson.

She is survived by four sons: Brian King (Rickye), Bradley King (Halie) all of Whiteville, TN, Joshua King (Katherine) of Savannah, TN, John Allen King (Kori) of Whiteville, TN; one brother: Tony Edmonds (Janet) of Whiteville, TN; two sisters: Debbie Freels (Greg) of Whiteville, TN, Pamela Macon Courtney (Jason) of Humboldt, TN.

She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Kaleb King, Peyton King, Ian King, Kimarie King and Rosalie Grace King and one on the way: Brennan Woods King.

Serving as pallbearers are Ethan Fox, Matthew Edmonds, Kaleb King, Peyton King, Ian King, Cayden Donahoe, Greg Freels, John Freels, Taylor Edmonds, Dustin King and Dakota Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers are Kimarie King and Rosalie Grace King.