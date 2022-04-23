Hub City works to help Mother Nature

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Hub City is looking to help the environment in different ways.

“The City of Jackson this year has really surrounded itself with recycling and sustainability and so we want to start moving towards those goals,” said Robin Chance, Recycling Coordinator, City of Jackson.

The Hub City is helping residents recycle by giving them a place to drop off certain items and with booths to learn more about going green.

















“You can drop off your glass, you can drop off tires, you can drop off your TVs, any electronics you have. We have paper shredding. We also have metro narcotics here to accept any prescription drugs that need to be dropped off,” Chance said.

Chance says there is a recycling survey to help her create a recycling program.

“I really want to know what the residents of Jackson need, what they think they need, what they’re doing, what maybe they need more education on, and what they’re seeing in other places that they like. Once we get those back in, I’ll be able to look at that data and put in a plan that makes sense for us and that works for us,” Chance said.

She says this survey will also help her make any changes to items that need to be recycled.

“Public opinion, the needs and ideas from the public of better ways we can do things, I’m going to be taking that into consideration and so we can really start to customize that. But until we do, we’re accepting those items right now and then hopefully we’ll move into some more detailed events where we can accept more items,” Chance said.

One Jackson resident says this recycling drop off helps him while also helping Mother Nature.

“It’s just great for the environment, you don’t want to be seeing all this trash on the side of the road and in the landfills. The less we put in the landfills and recycle the better, said Robert Rainey, Jackson resident.

If you would like to participate in the recycling survey, visit our website and click the ‘Seen on 7’ section.