Robert “Bobby” Dixon

1943 – 2022

Robert Duanne “Bobby” Dixon, Sr., age 78, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of the late Linda Dixon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Funeral Services for Mr. Dixon will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Burke Howcroft officiating. A visitation for Mr. Dixon will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Mr. Dixon is survived by his children, Robert Dixon, Jr., George E. Dixon, Alice Dixon and Patricia Robinson (Tommy); his brother, George Dixon; his sister, Nellie House; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Dixon; his parents, George and Lillian Dixon; his sister, Marjorie A. Bradley; and his granddaughter, Nancy Torres.

