Saving the Earth one tree at a time

JACKSON, Tenn. –While some recycled for Earth Day, others helped Mother Nature in a different way.

Green Interchange, a non profit, set a goal this year to plant more than eight thousand trees.









Local residents from across West Tennessee who wanted to join the goal were able to pick up seedlings at the local Firestone to help plant trees.

The store manager says they gave away around 200 seedlings and it says a lot about the local community.

“It tells a story on its own, everybody is wanting to give back and it is a donation based thing, so it’s more than one helpful side of it,” said Dylan Bryant, store manager, Firestone Vann Drive.

