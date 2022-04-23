Scorsese’s Film Foundation launches free virtual theater
NEW YORK (AP) – Film Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese (skor-SEH’-see) dedicated to film preservation, is launching a virtual theater to stream classic films free of charge.
The film organization has announced that the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch May 9 with the presentation of “I Know Where I’m Going!”
Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s Scotland-set romance was recently restored by the Film Foundation and the British Film Institute’s National Archive.
The screening room will present films in a live-event manner, with movies playing at a specific time and accompanied by introductions and conversations.
