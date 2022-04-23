Warm & Humid Through the Weekend, Rain Back Monday Morning

Saturday Weekend Update

Weekend Update for April 23rd:

The awesome weather will stick around through the weekend with rain chances not expected to return until overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Severe weather or strong storms appears unlikely for us from that system. We will let you know just how warm things are going to get this weekend and more on next week’s storms chances coming up right here.

THE WEEKEND:

The warmest weekend on 2022 is on tap for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 80s for all of West Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and clouds will increase into the back half of the day on Sunday.

Some rain showers and storm chances are also expected to return late Sunday night into Monday morning. Some of the storms could be a bit gusty, but the overall severe storm threat looks low. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the system gets a little closer. Saturday and Sunday night lows should only drop down to around 60° due to the increase in humidity over the weekend. The winds will stay breezy at times and come out of the south until the front passes late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler weather is on the way for the start of next week behind Sunday night’s cold front. Showers and storms are expected early in the day on Monday and could continue into the afternoon before drier weather moves back in by late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will only reach the upper 60s and mid 60s are forecast for Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday and stay out of the north on Tuesday. Morning lows will only fall into the 40s but a few locations in West Tennessee could drop into the upper 30s Tuesday night for some of us. The winds will start to shift to the east in the middle of the week as the low pressure retreats to the east. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could climb back up into the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday and plenty of sunshine will dominate over the area for Wednesday. Friday looks to be a bit warmer but we should stay dry most likely until possibly next weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two will be possible for some of us. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

