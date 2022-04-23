Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone

QUILCENE, Wash. (AP) — A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.

Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly says the woman was using her phone when it fell into the toilet in the Olympic National Forest.

He says she used dog leashes to tie herself off so she could reach the phone, but she ended up falling into the toilet headfirst.

Firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Kitsap Sun reports the woman was uninjured.

