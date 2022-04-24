Showers And Storms Monday Followed By Much Cooler Weather

Weekend Update for April 24th:

We’ve enjoyed a warmer and summer like weekend so far and the this evening will be no exception as the pleasant but more humid temperatures continue into the late night hours. Skies will slowly increase in cloudiness overnight as the ridge of high pressure that helped us to stay dry over the weekend starts to break down. That will open the door for a cold front to slowly head closer to the area late tonight but it will be until mid afternoon tomorrow that it will finally move through. Showers and a few storms will be in the mix for the morning commute Monday morning.

TONIGHT:

After the warmest weekend yet of 2022, Skies will increase in cloudiness this evening with a slight chance of a shower before midnight. Lows will drop to around 66 by morning and we’ll go from around 20% in the rain forecast to around 70% by sunrise and the morning commute.

TOMORROW:

Showers and storms likely, mainly the morning hours, Highs around 70. Showers may linger into early noon and temperatures will start to fall in the mid to late afternoon as the cold front passes through the area. Winds will turn out of the northwest in the evening and it will be much cooler.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Tomorrow night will bring in a much cooler weather pattern with partly cloudy skies and lows around the upper 50’s. Clearing and cooler on Tuesday with highs only around 63 and turning even colder for Tuesday night with mostly clear skies and lows around 39-41 by Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and a cold start Wednesday with a pleasant afternoon under sunshine and highs around 70. Friday will bring a few evening showers and it looks like the Weeekend will include some pop up scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.