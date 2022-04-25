David E. Stamps

Name: City & State Stamps David of Paris, TN
Age: 56
Place of Death: St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville
Date of Death: Sunday, April 24, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Graveside at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 28, 2022
Place of Funeral: Memorial Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Dennis Irby of Ray of Hope Church
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 9:00-10:30 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service
Date/Place of Birth: January 22, 1966 in Paris, TN
Pallbearers: Family and Friends
 Earl Radford Stamps and Laura Hildebrand Brown, both preceded
Sisters: City/State Cheryl (Larry) Freeland of Paris, TN

Cynthia (Jackie) Denton of Paris, TN

Teresa (David) Chenoweth of Paris, TN

Donna Wyatt and Wilma Greer Stamps, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Gary Wayne Brown of Paris, TN

Thomas E. Stamps and Seth T. Brown III, both preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including Eual Gene Stamps and Randy Stamps.
Personal Information:
