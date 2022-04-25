David E. Stamps

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State of Paris, TN

Age: 56

Place of Death: St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville

Date of Death: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: Graveside at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 28, 2022

Place of Funeral: Memorial Cemetery

Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Dennis Irby of Ray of Hope Church

Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery

Visitation: 9:00-10:30 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service

Date/Place of Birth: January 22, 1966 in Paris, TN

Pallbearers: Family and Friends

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Earl Radford Stamps and Laura Hildebrand Brown, both preceded

Sisters: City/State Cheryl (Larry) Freeland of Paris, TN Cynthia (Jackie) Denton of Paris, TN Teresa (David) Chenoweth of Paris, TN Donna Wyatt and Wilma Greer Stamps, both preceded

Brothers: City/State Gary Wayne Brown of Paris, TN Thomas E. Stamps and Seth T. Brown III, both preceded

Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including Eual Gene Stamps and Randy Stamps.