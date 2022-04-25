David E. Stamps

|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|of Paris, TN
|Age:
|56
|Place of Death:
|St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, April 24, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Graveside at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 28, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Dennis Irby of Ray of Hope Church
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|9:00-10:30 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|January 22, 1966 in Paris, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Family and Friends
|Both Parents Names:
|Earl Radford Stamps and Laura Hildebrand Brown, both preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Cheryl (Larry) Freeland of Paris, TN
Cynthia (Jackie) Denton of Paris, TN
Teresa (David) Chenoweth of Paris, TN
Donna Wyatt and Wilma Greer Stamps, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Gary Wayne Brown of Paris, TN
Thomas E. Stamps and Seth T. Brown III, both preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including Eual Gene Stamps and Randy Stamps.
|Personal Information: