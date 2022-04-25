Annual golf tournament raises funds for youth

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to hit the links and take a swing to help out a good cause.

The Jim Jackson Golf Classic has returned for its 18th year.

The annual golf tournament benefits Youth Town of Tennessee, a residential treatment facility for girls and boys dealing with substance abuse.

The tournaments name was recently changed to honor local resident Jim Jackson.

Melisa Summar, with Youth Town of Tennessee, shared what can we expect from the event.

“So what you can expect is it keeps going, it’s a lot of fun, we have normally 48 teams, we have refreshments, we play a lot of different contests,” Summar said.

Tournament tee’s off May 2 at 8 a.m. Now don’t get yourself in the rough by missing the deadline.

Pre-registration is required to participate.

You can call (731) 988-5281, or click here.

