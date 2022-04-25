Front Passing this Evening, Cooler and Sunny Mid-Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Update for April 25th:

Rain showers will continue to drift to the east tonight and will move out of West Tennessee by sunset. The clouds will follow overnight and plenty of sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the front and some upper 30s will be possible Wednesday morning. We will have the rest of your week’s forecast and the latest on a potential rainy weekend on the way. We will have the latest information and more details below.

TONIGHT:

Showers and the chance for a weak storm or two will clear out this evening around sunset. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight but should begin to clear out by the morning. It will be a bit chilly tonight with the northerly winds behind the front and morning lows should drop down into the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some clouds will stick around in the morning but should clear out as the day goes on for Tuesday. The winds will stay out of the north keeping the temperatures below normal with highs only reaching the mid 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon but the clear skies at night will allow temperatures to drop down to around 40°. Some locations may fall into the upper 30s but a frost seems unlikely as of now.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies are expected for most of the day on Wednesday. The winds will stay out of the northeast keeping the temperature down but they should be light and will try to shift to the south Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will warm up to around 70°. The weather looks to be quite nice and Wednesday night lows will again fall into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to remain quite nice and southerly winds should warm most of West Tennessee back into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate but some clouds will move back in Thursday night and few showers cannot be ruled out late Thursday night. The winds will come out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will move back in during the day on Friday and some rain showers and weak storms will also be possible. As of now the severe storm threat looks quite low for our area but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs on Friday will make it into the mid to upper 70s and Friday night lows will only fall into the upper 50s due to the increase in humidity and cloud cover during the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly cloudy skies and off and on rain showers are expected for the upcoming weekend. A cold front will approach the region and stall out and a low pressure system is expected to slowly move on through. The location and timing of the system are still being determined in the Storm Team Weather Center but as of now, it appears our severe storm threat will be low. It will be warm and humid enough though for some isolated thunderstorms each day. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of sunshine we see peak through in the afternoons. The weekend will not be a total washout but shower chances will linger over the entire weekend. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest all weekend long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost, but I wouldn’t expect it. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13