Jackson-Madison County Library to close for system update in May

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library will be closed for a few days at the start of May.

The library says it will be closed from May 2 to May 4.

The library is switching its checkout system, and will be doing system updates and training its staff.

The library says patrons’ PIN numbers will be reset to their birth year following the system reset.

You can learn more by calling the library at (731) 425-8600.

Find more local news here.