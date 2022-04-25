Nashville recap: Tuesday, April 25, 2022

Here is a brief summary of some of the bills and issues addressed in Nashville on Monday:

In the House Floor Session

HB2633 to allow a teacher to use pronouns not used by the student: amended and passed by a vote of 67-25 (Senate counterpart to be discussed on Tuesday)

HB2877 amended to vacate and reconstitute the membership of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission and passed 67-28

HB1855 to adjust current code around the penalties for continuous sexual abuse of a child passed 95-0

HB2312 to require schools systems to materials to a member of the general assembly upon request passed 69-25

HB2228 to require a prescription of naloxone hydrochloride for a patient also prescribed opioids passed 56-32

HB2585 to expand and revise manner in which secretary of state must audit state and local elections passed 93-0

HB2147 to raise age of a victim whose testimony the court may allow to be taken outside the courtroom by means of two-way closed circuit television from 13 to 18 years of age passed 93-0

HB1747 to add quadriplegia as a qualifying medical condition for the lawful possession of cannabis oil passed 77-14

HB2316 to ban trans women from higher education sports passed 70-14

In the Senate Floor

SR0174 to recognize International Maternal Health and Rights Day passed 33-0

