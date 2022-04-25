New University of Memphis president visits Lambuth campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college welcomed a new addition.

The University of Memphis Lambuth hosted a panel to welcome the new president of the University of Memphis, Dr. Bill Hardgrave.

He says he is honored to be welcomed by students and faculty alike.

Hardgrave says he plans to interact, access, and create new initiatives that will increase enrollment.

“There are some things we’re going to have to focus on. What I can’t tell you is how we’re going to address those things. We know that in this country in about 2025 we’re going to experience a significant decline in the number of high school graduates,” Hardgrave said.

Hardgrave says he looks forward to serving the students of the University of Memphis.

Find more local news here.