Prescription Drug Take Back Day to take place Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is almost here!

According to a news release, during the October 2021 Take Back Day, the Tennesseans were able to dispose of 17,000 pounds of medications at 112 sites across the state.

Tennesseans will have the chance to get rid of unwanted medications again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bi-annual event help prevent the misuse of drugs.

“We have an incredible opportunity to prevent drug misuse by removing prescription medications from our homes, but we also have a real chance to save lives by talking to our young people about the dangers of prescription drug misuse. Pills purchased through a social media app or passed around at a party could have life-changing consequences, and parents can influence their child’s decisions just by having a conversation,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

The day also helps stop improper disposal, which can hurt us all.

“We want everyone to realize that disposing of prescription drugs by flushing them down the toilet can affect our drinking water,“ David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This program is an important and responsible way to address the problem, and we appreciate the partnership with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in this effort.”

You can find where you can take yours unneeded medication here.

