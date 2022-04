You can enjoy the warmer weather and reunite with friends from Mayberry, Perry Mason mystery movies, classic rock n’ roll courtesy of Ed Sullivan, fierce and funny cartoon feuds and pop culture collections galore!

The month kicks off with an all-new episode of MeTV’s original series Collector’s Call on Sunday, May 1 at 6:30pm ET/PT featuring one of the country’s foremost Andy Griffith collectors,

Mike Haviland of Lowell, IN.

Find more details here.