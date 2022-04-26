End of Tennessee early voting just days away

HENDERSON, Tenn. — After two weeks, early voting is coming to an end in West Tennessee, and it is ending with quite the turn out.

Early voting sign in Henderson County

Henderson County Election Commission

Voting in Henderson County

“This year the voter turnout has been quite brisk, and we’ve been busy everyday, averaging probably 200 plus voters a day. And at this point we’ve probably had around 2,500 voters,” said Robin Powers, Administrator of Elections for Henderson County.

Many counties in the area are encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to do so soon, especially with early voting ending on Thursday.

After that, your next chance to place your vote will be on Election Day, which is next week.

“Voting on Election Day is May the 3rd — next Tuesday –and polls will be open from eight to seven,” said Lora Volner, the Deputy Administrator for the Henderson County Election Commission.

Whichever day you vote, make sure you bring a federally issued ID.

“Make sure that you bring a Tennessee photo ID or a federally issued photo ID. If you’ve not updated a change of address, you can expect just a few extra minutes to fill out that paperwork to update that information,” Volner said.

They say if you have not already registered to vote, you won’t be able to in this upcoming election, but there will be more chances to cast your vote later in the year.

“Registration, that time has passed. If you have not registered to vote before the deadline, which was earlier in April, you won’t be able to vote in this election. But you will be able to vote in future elections,” Volner said.

If you have never voted before, they say don’t worry. The Election Commission is there to make the voting process easy for everyone.

“We are giving instructions. It is a simple process, but we’re there to help you and answer any questions that you have,” Volner said.

For more information and voting details, you can contact your local elections board.

