Library class teaches ways to make something old into something new

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library kicked off their first Upcycling Class on Tuesday, teaching people to make something old into something new.

On the last Tuesday of each month you can join community members in learning to reduce, reuse and recycle with old materials.

Each month has a different theme. They began with plastic materials and books.

Tuesday, they upcycled clothes into tote bags. The program is free to anyone who would like to participate.

All you have to bring are the items you’d like to get rid of.

“So just a way to take something you might not need anymore and making it into something a little more useful,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Manager for the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The program meets every last Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.

Next month they have plans to focus on glass bottles or mason jars.

For more information, you can visit the library’s Facebook page.

