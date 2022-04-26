Mr. Thomas Dewayne Roberson

T Roberson MainMr. Thomas Dewayne Roberson was born on May 29, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on April 9, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Thursday April 28, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E.

Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm o Wednesday, April 27, 2022

at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com

