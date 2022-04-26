Mr. Thomas Dewayne Roberson
Mr. Thomas Dewayne Roberson was born on May 29, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on April 9, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri
Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Thursday April 28, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E.
Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm o Wednesday, April 27, 2022
at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel
Please keep this family in prayer.
