Mr. Thomas Dewayne Roberson was born on May 29, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on April 9, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Thursday April 28, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E.

Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm o Wednesday, April 27, 2022

at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com