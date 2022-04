Mugshots : Madison County : 04/25/22 – 04/26/22

Ashley Hendry Ashley Hendry: Kidnapping, aggravated assault, cruelty to animals

Alexander Carney Alexander Carney: Simple domestic assault

Ambria Murphy Ambria Murphy: Aggravated domestic assault

Ashley Bowden Ashley Bowden: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Brandon Warren Brandon Warren: Violation of community corrections



Cameron Bond Cameron Bond: Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Candace Sims Candace Sims: Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Coria Womack Coria Womack: Attempted murder, firearm used in dangerous felony

Jasmine Higgins Jasmine Higgins: Schedule VI drug violations

John Saxon John Saxon: Failure to appear



Joseph Mitchelson Joseph Mitchelson: Violation of community corrections

Marsarena Anderson Marsarena Anderson: Violation of community corrections

Quadarius Martin Quadarius Martin: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of revoked or suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Roy Clark Roy Clark: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/26/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.