Tennessee First Lady launches 4th annual summer challenge for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Maria Lee announces the launch of the fourth annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.

The challenge, which runs this year from June 1 to August 1, encourages students from kindergarten through sixth grade to devote some of their summer break to serve others.

“From a young age, my parents demonstrated to me the importance of helping others,” First Lady Maria Lee said. “Through this challenge, it is my hope that kids across our state will see firsthand the long-lasting impacts their service can have in their communities and in their own lives.”

Kids must complete at least one activity in four of eight service categories to fulfill the challenge. To celebrate their accomplishments, the top participants will be invited to a carnival at the Tennessee Residence in September.

The first lady plans to visit elementary schools in Jackson, Knoxville and Lawrenceburg over the next two weeks to encourage participation.

Since the launch of the summer challenge in 2019, more than 800 children have participated, serving a total of 3,420 hours.

