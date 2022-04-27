Bicyclist killed in incident involving semi-truck in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A bicyclist was killed in an incident involving a semi-truck in Huntingdon on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Huntingdon’s Director of Public Safety, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 22 South and Veterans Drive.

When first responders reached the scene, they say they found the victim — 47-year-old Keith H. Gazley — on the shoulder of the road after being run under the trailer of a semi-truck.

The release says that the semi-truck was merging onto Veterans Drive onto the highway at the time of the incident.

Police were able to get dash cam video, as well as statement from witnesses following the incident.

The Huntingdon Police Department’s preliminary findings point to there being no faulting actions on the part of the semi-truck driver.

