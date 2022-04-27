Crime Stoppers | 04-16-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person(s) responsible for killing Charles Tyus, Jr., age 19.

This incident occurred Saturday, April 9th, in the morning around 4:30am. Tyus was sitting in his van in the area of North Hayes Avenue and East Deadrick Street.

If you have any information about this crime call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App.

