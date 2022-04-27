Heroes Luncheon recognizes those who step up in disasters

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Midsouth Chapter of the Red Cross hosted their eighth annual Heroes Luncheon to recognize volunteers doing great things in their community in times of need.

“There are so many people that do wonderful things. There are 110 volunteers in the Midwest chapter. So it’s hard to select just one because everybody gives up themselves, but it’s so great to be able to honor those today,” said Karen Utley, the Board Chair for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross recognized three West Tennesseans and awarded them for their efforts, including Uniformed Hero of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and a 20 Year Distinguished Service recipient.

This year’s recipients are:

Uniformed Hero of the Year — Jason Hypes (Weakley County)

20 Year Distinguished Service Recipient — Dave Brumley (Madison County)

Volunteer of the Year — Lenora McMeekin (Gibson County)

“We get recommendations, and each and every one of them that has been chosen and that will be awarded today is because of the work that they’ve done,” Utley said.

They say it is important to honor those who step up in times of need, and they hope others will be inspired to step up by their actions.

“Every county that we serve, all 14 counties, it’s so important that when disaster happens, you need hometown people there trying to help their friends and neighbors,” Utley said.

The Midsouth Chapter of the Red Cross says they are thankful for all of their volunteers and say thank you for being a role model for others.

“Thank you for being role models to other people in the community so that we can see the difference that can be made by an individual stepping up to help their fellow man,” Utley said.

The Red Cross says congratulations to their award recipients, and they want to thank you for continuing to help the community in times of need.

