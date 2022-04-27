Jackson General names Antwan Robinson its Doctor of the Year

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has announced its 2022 Doctor of the Year.

Robinson Doctor Of The Year

The award was given to Antwan Robinson, M.D., according to a news release.

The release says those who are given the award have shown that they have integrity, professionalism, good conflict management skills, willingness to go beyond the scope of duty, and attitude of respect for other healthcare professionals.

You can find more information about the hospital through their website.

Find more local news here.

Categories: Local News, Madison County, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts