Mugshots : Madison County : 04/26/22 – 04/27/22 April 27, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Roneshia Trice Roneshia Trice: Failure to appear Astrid Pikramenos Astrid Pikramenos: Driving under the influence, open container law Bert Bailey Bert Bailey: Public intoxication Brandon Williams Brandon Williams: Violation of parole Brian Fair Brian Fair: Violation of probation Carl Smith Carl Smith: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle Damaris Clay Damaris Clay: Failure to appear David Sory David Sory: Public intoxication Deveon Chambers Deveon Chambers: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Deveon Chambers: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Macques Turner Macques Turner: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Maka Fuller Maka Fuller: Violation of probation Marty Clark Marty Clark: Failure to appear Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Criminal trespass William Roach William Roach: Driving under the influence Yonatan Navas Rodas Yonatan Navas Rodas: Identity theft The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/27/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.