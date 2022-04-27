Mugshots : Madison County : 04/26/22 – 04/27/22

Roneshia Trice Roneshia Trice: Failure to appear

Astrid Pikramenos Astrid Pikramenos: Driving under the influence, open container law

Bert Bailey Bert Bailey: Public intoxication

Brandon Williams Brandon Williams: Violation of parole

Brian Fair Brian Fair: Violation of probation



Carl Smith Carl Smith: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle

Damaris Clay Damaris Clay: Failure to appear

David Sory David Sory: Public intoxication

Deveon Chambers Deveon Chambers: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Deveon Chambers: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Macques Turner Macques Turner: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations



Maka Fuller Maka Fuller: Violation of probation

Marty Clark Marty Clark: Failure to appear

Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Criminal trespass

William Roach William Roach: Driving under the influence

Yonatan Navas Rodas Yonatan Navas Rodas: Identity theft

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/27/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.