Nashville recap: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Here is a brief summary of some of the bills and issues addressed in Nashville on Wednesday:

In the House Floor Session

SJR0055 to remove section that states that no minister of the gospel or priest of denomination is eligible for a place in government (concurred by a vote of 89-1)

HB2535 to allow assisted care facilities to allow a family member who meets certain criteria to see a resident during end-of-life situations during disasters (passed on third consideration 90-0)

HB1686 to establish a respite care pilot program for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementia (passed on third consideration as amended 94-0)

HB2436 to remove requirement that a student be enrolled in a postsecondary program in the fall after graduation for Tennessee Promise (passed on third consideration 94-0)

In the Senate Floor

SB2396 to replace the basic education program (BEP) with the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (passed 26-5)

