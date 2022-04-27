Politics for the People: Interviews with Gibson County Mayor Candidates

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Continuing our political coverage, we sit down with the candidates running for Gibson County Mayor.

*Note: These interviews are listed in alphabetical order.

“I’ve served on the County Commission since 2010 and have been on the budget team for the last several years and see the need to use my skills in leadership for the county. Being on the budget team, I’ve been able to work with the sheriff’s department, Paul Thomas, Brian Coman with the highway department, Kingsey Block with industrial development,” said Jackson Nelson Cunningham, who is running for Gibson County mayor.

“We have over 600 miles of roads. There’s a need to go in and improve those. The maintenance with the current prices of fuel and materials to do that, we’re going to have to work hard to pave more roads. The Gibson County Fairgrounds is in need of improvement. I’d like to look into ways we can improve that and make a better venue for people to come and use the facility for Gibson County. The Gibson County Library is an older building. There are needs there. There’s a lot of growth in Medina. With the last census, it passed Trenton in population. So looking at needs there, with the growth there is also growing pains. So just addressing issues there with traffic, roads, affordable housing,” Cunningham said.

“I retired from Chamber of Commerce work, and I was very involved with budgeting. Dealt with the county government and city government quite often in and out of budgets. So I’m very used to that process, very used to meeting with people in the state, very used to meeting people in the region,” said Steve Hilton, who is running for Gibson County mayor.

“One of the first things I want to do is bring professionalism to the office. I want to get the office that’s accessible to elderly people. Right now it’s upstairs in a real corner of the courthouse and not very accessible. Another thing is, look for ways to eliminate some of the tax burden on Gibson County people, especially seniors. Once they’ve reached the age of retirement, I want to look at possibilities of cutting it in half or maybe eliminating their property taxes in Gibson County. I want to make all the meetings of the Gibson County Commission transparent, as well as hold four quarterly round table meetings in various parts of the county. And I also want to make sure to meet with the mayors of each city on a regular basis,” Hilton said.

“All my life, I’ve been a servant at heart. For the past 30 years, I’ve been involved with many organizations and I just felt like this was a way I could give back on a bigger scale to my county. I like to be accessible to people. I’m a problem solver. When there’s a problem, I want to get it solved. I want to look for a better way,” said Tom Lannom, who is running for Gibson County mayor.

“A few of the issues I’d like to address. First off would be the infrastructure. Making sure that we’re ready for anybody who comes into our county, making sure we’re welcoming to them. I’d like to take care of the people who take care of us, meaning our veterans, making sure they’re taken care of. Making sure people who are in need are taken care of. I also want to get our tourism to where we highlight all of the towns around and what they have to bring. Our protection: fire, police. Also looking at a rail system, electric grid, all the utilities to where when someone comes in, that is not a hurdle they have to jump over. We have some of the best education districts in Gibson County, and I want to capitalize that. Bring possibly a technical school. We have to be ready for Blue Oval once it comes in,” Lannom said.

“I have plenty of experience, especially in business. Like I said, I own four Domino’s Pizzas and I was traveling a territory at that time as well. I was a sales manager for another company, and also, my dad and I had the plumbing business. So I know how to juggle funds, know how to make sure that we spend the money correctly and keep it in budget. But most of all, I know how to listen to people. In sales you learn to deal with people and that’s what it’s about,” said Bob Moore, who is running for Gibson County mayor.

“The first thing I want to do is make sure that our ambulances are totally staffed to where it needs to be. We have a problem with being stuck in Jackson a lot of times with our ambulances trying to get back because we don’t have but one hospital in Gibson County anymore. I would like to talk with Tennessee Healthcare and see if we can come to a solution to ease that tension a little bit. I want to make sure we take care of our fire and police. They’re an integral part that keeps Gibson County safe, and like I said, the four lanes are a big thing. I also would like to have a civic center. I think we need to have something to draw things here that’s going to serve the community the way it’s going to grow, and we need to make sure that our children are taken care of. We need to preserve our faith, our family, and our way of life around here, and yet be willing to move forward in a productive way,” Moore said.

We also reached out to Gibson County mayoral candidate Mark Renfroe for an interview, but have not yet received a response.

Election Day will be Tuesday, May 3. Earl voting comes to an end on Thursday.