Upper 30s This Morning, Mostly Sunny & Nice Until Late Friday

Wednesday Update for April 27th:

A chill in the air this morning as temperatures have dropped into the upper 30’s under clear skies and calm winds. Expect some dew on the windows this morning and get ready to cut the heater on if you are heading in early as morning lows will dip as low as 35 degrees. *So far, we’ve broke the record low set back in 2000 this day in history which was 38 and as of 6 am we hit a low of 36!

High pressure will keep a sunny and stable weather pattern around until mid day tomorrow and even then, we’ll just see a few clouds start to move in tomorrow afternoon. A few showers look possible Tomorrow night but by Friday morning most of any rain should be lifting back north and away from the area.

TODAY:

Sunny skies are expected for most of the day on Wednesday. The winds will stay out of the northeast keeping the temperature down but they should be light and will try to shift to the south Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will warm up to around 70°. The weather looks to be quite nice and Wednesday night lows will again fall into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to remain quite nice and southerly winds should warm most of West Tennessee back into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate but some clouds will move back in Thursday night and few showers cannot be ruled out late Thursday night. The winds will come out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will move back in during the day on Friday and some rain showers and weak storms will also be possible late in the day. As of now the severe storm threat looks quite low for our area but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs on Friday will make it into the mid to upper 70s and Friday night lows will only fall into the upper 50s due to the increase in humidity and cloud cover during the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly cloudy skies and off and on rain showers are expected for the upcoming weekend. A cold front will approach the region and stall out and a low pressure system is expected to slowly move on through. The location and timing of the system are still being determined in the Storm Team Weather Center but as of now, it appears our severe storm threat will be low. It will be warm and humid enough though for some isolated thunderstorms each day. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of sunshine we see peak through in the afternoons. The weekend will not be a total washout so don’t cancel your plans, but shower chances will linger over the entire weekend. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest all weekend long.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid weather will be hanging around for the beginning of next week. Also hanging around will be showers and weak storm chances. The winds will be a bit breezy and come out of the south or southwest. Highs will be around 80° for both Monday and Tuesday with lows only dropping into the low 60s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost, but I wouldn’t expect it. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com