Crime Stoppers | 04-27-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding Tanner Hedge.

He was charged on 4/21/2022 with Aggravated Assault x 2, Kidnapping, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

He is believed to be in Henderson or Benton County.

If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App.

