41st Annual Teapot Festival underway in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — Festivities are underway this week for Trenton’s 2022 Teapot Festival.

This marks the festival’s 41st year, with various events for the whole family scheduled throughout the week.

Thursday sees the Teapot Health Fair at First United Methodist Church until noon, with food from Gibson’s Grill until 1 p.m.

Then at 7 p.m., you can enjoy Bingo at First Presbyterian Church.

The Teapot Cafe will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church, located at 401 South High Street.

At 9 p.m., a fireworks show with free admission will be held at Walter Kilzer Stadium.

On Saturday, the Teapot Festival Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., beginning at Trenton Elementary School.

The Teapot Market will follow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Hall.

