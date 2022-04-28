A Chilly Morning, Warm & Humid Weather Returning

Thursday Forecast Update for April 28th:

Not as cold this morning but still a chilly start in the lower to middle 40’s. Winds are calm so that helps to not feel as cold as well but a jacket may come in handy early before a big warmup in the afternoon. Upper 70’s will be common throughout the afternoon ahead. Warmer weather into the weekend.

TODAY:

Thursday looks to remain quite nice and southerly winds should warm most of West Tennessee back into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate but some clouds will move back in Thursday night and few showers cannot be ruled out late Thursday night. The winds will come out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will move back in during the day on Friday and some rain showers and weak storms will also be possible overnight into Saturday morning but most of us will stay dry. As of now the severe storm threat looks quite low for our area but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs on Friday will make it into the mid to upper 70s and Friday night lows will only fall into the upper 50s due to the increase in humidity and cloud cover during the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly cloudy skies and off and on rain showers are expected for the upcoming weekend. A cold front will approach the region and stall out and a low pressure system is expected to slowly move on through. The location and timing of the system are still being determined in the Storm Team Weather Center but as of now, it appears our severe storm threat will be low. It will be warm and humid enough though for some isolated thunderstorms each day with the most likely chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of sunshine we see peak through in the afternoons. The weekend will not be a total washout so don’t cancel your plans, but shower chances are expected this weekend. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest all weekend long.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid weather will be hanging around for the beginning of next week. Also hanging around will be showers and weak storm chances. The winds will be a bit breezy and come out of the south or southwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s for both Monday and Tuesday with lows only dropping into the low 60s. A few strong storms could be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning and another round of showers and storms could return late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as well. Highs on Wednesday should be around 80° and the weather is expected to be quite humid all week long with the southerly winds sticking around for most of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another night dropping into the 30s over the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost, but I wouldn’t expect it. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

