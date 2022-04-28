Man wanted for kidnapping, more found by US Marshals

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted for multiple charges, including kidnapping, was found by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The news release says that on April 21, Tanner Hedge, 24, of Benton County, was allegedly involved in a domestic assault with his girlfriend, and then took their 11-month-old child and her car.

The release says that the car was later found in Benton County near Hedge’s father’s house.

Marshals say that Hedge had given the baby to his father’s friend, and continued to evade law enforcement despite a search of the area.

Marshals say that Hedge was arrested on Wednesday at a home on Pasty Lane in Cedar Grove in Carroll County.

Marshals say Hedge was taken into custody without incident.

“The Marshals Service is glad to assist our partners and apprehend Tanner Hedge for these crimes,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We’re even more relieved that the baby was returned, unharmed.”

He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, and motor vehicle theft from Henderson County, the release says.

