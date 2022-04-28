Mugshots : Madison County : 04/27/22 – 04/28/22 April 28, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Cody Mayo Cody Mayo: Failure to appear Alfonzo Pirtle Alfonzo Pirtle: Vandalism Angela Blanton Angela Blanton: Violation of probation Ariel Pearson Ariel Pearson: Simple domestic assault Beverly Pilkenton Beverly Pilkenton: Violation of probation Demetres Poindexter Demetres Poindexter: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Esain Lopez Esain Lopez: Failure to appear Jaylin Morris Jaylin Morris: Failure to appear Nathan Grinsell Nathan Grinsell: Schedule VI drug violations Robert Ferguson Robert Ferguson: Aggravated assault Sheldon Mann Sheldon Mann: Simple domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Sheldon Mann: Simple domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Tammi Threet Tammi Threet: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter