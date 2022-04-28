Remember to look before you lock as warm weather arrives

JACKSON, Tenn. — With temperatures beginning to rise, it’s important to recognize the dangers that arise with your vehicles as well.

“Sunday, May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. With more than 1,000 children having died in hot car incidents since 1990, we cannot afford to delay or dilute this life-saving measure,” said Cathy Chase, the President of the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

Every year around this time, temperatures begin to rise.

Coincidentally, the chances for hot car-related deaths rise as well, with children ages three and under facing the greatest risk.

“Eighty-seven percent of the children that die in hot cars are aged three or younger. And children aged one and younger, 54% of deaths fit into that category,” said Janette Fennell, the President and founder of Kids and Car Safety.

In 2022 alone, there has already been one hot car-related death, and that is with the warmest temperatures of the year not even arriving yet.

“We do know of one fatality that has happened this year already, and it happened in Texas,” Fennell said.

They say the first thing you can do to ensure your child’s safety is not to assume that it will not happen to you.

“The biggest mistake anyone can ever make is to think that this can’t happen to you and you won’t put any safety measures in place,” Fennell said.

They say that there are many things you can do to ensure the safety of your children, such as look before you lock and to keep something you need in the backseat.

There are many hazards we cannot protect our children from, but this is one thing we can protect them from.

“Our children are exposed to many different hazards, some that we can’t avoid like illnesses, etcetera. But this is something we can do something about,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, of Illinois.

