Teapot Festival goers enjoy bingo night

TRENTON, Tenn. — Festivities are underway this week for Trenton’s 2022 Teapot Festival.







This marks the festival’s 41st year, with various events for the whole family scheduled throughout the week.

Thursday’s festival goers enjoyed bingo at First Presbyterian Church. It’s sponsored by the Downtown Committee.

Participants had the opportunity to win prizes, and get plenty of homemade treats. And though it is simple, committee members say it is something you’ll enjoy.

“People love to play bingo, and it’s a lot of fun. And we do have some, you know, good prizes, something that you can eat. You’ll enjoy,” Betty Poteet, a committee member.

On Friday, the Teapot Cafe will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, which is located at 401 South High Street.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, there will be a fireworks show with free admission at Walter Kilzer Stadium.

Saturday morning, the Teapot Festival Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., beginning at Trenton Elementary School.

The Teapot Market will follow until 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Hall.

