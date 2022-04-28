Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have closed out the 2022 legislative session by passing a bill that lets a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

FILE – Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station, speaks in favor of overriding Gov. Bill Haslam’s veto of Sexton’s bill seeking to make the Bible the state’s official book April 20, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned. Sexton introduced a last-minute amendment this week to a school bill that would give the state’s textbook commission, which is made up of politically appointed members, veto power over what books end up on school library shelves. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Republican-supermajority Legislature also worked out remaining differences Thursday on an education funding formula overhaul spearheaded by Gov. Bill Lee.

They passed tougher campaign finance and ethics rules amid a federal investigation that has already seen one House Republican plead guilty and resign.

Those proposals and many more will head to the Republican governor, who has never vetoed a bill. The election-year session began in January.

