Tennessee nears overhaul of K-12 education funding formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated General Assembly is nearing the finish line of an overhaul of the state formula for funding its multibillion-dollar K-12 education system.

The House passed its version Wednesday after Democratic lawmakers were abruptly blocked by Republicans from floor discussion of what is one of this year’s most sweeping pieces of legislation.

The Senate cleared its version afterward, leaving some final details to be worked out as lawmakers are nearing the end of their annual session.

Rewriting Tennessee’s school funding system has been a priority for Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Some education advocates and Democratic lawmakers unsuccessfully pleaded for more time on the state’s most expensive budget item.

