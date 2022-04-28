Very Nice & Mostly Dry Until Saturday Night Across West Tennessee

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for April 28th:

Fantastic weather will stick around through Saturday evening. A few light showers could drift in tonight but don’t count on seeing much. Some rain showers and storms could pass by Saturday night into Sunday morning but the overall severe weather threat looks low. Showers & storm chances continue into next week. We will have the latest details on your upcoming storm chances and your weekend hour by hour forecast breakdown coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will move back in Thursday night and few showers cannot be ruled out late Thursday night, but I wouldn’t count on seeing much if anything at all. The winds will come out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will move back in late in the day on Friday and some rain showers and weak storms will also be possible overnight into Saturday morning but most of us will stay dry and rain chances are around 10%. Highs on Friday will make it into the upper 70s or low 80s and Friday night lows will only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s due to the increase in humidity and cloud cover during the day. Overall Friday looks to be another fantastic Spring day here in West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers and weak storms are expected for the upcoming weekend. A cold front will approach the region and stall out and a low pressure system is expected to slowly move on through. The location and timing of the greatest chances for showers and storms appears to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, it appears our severe storm threat will be low but a few gusty storms will be possible as the line comes by between sunset Saturday night and sunrise Sunday morning.

It will be warm and humid enough though for some isolated thunderstorm chances each day with the most likely chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has some areas in extreme northwest Tennessee under a slight risk for severe storms and some additional areas could added to the storm risk for Sunday morning as the system gets a little closer.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of sunshine we see peak through in the afternoons. The weekend will not be a total washout so don’t cancel your plans, but shower chances are expected this weekend. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest all weekend long.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid weather will be hanging around for the beginning of next week. Also hanging around will be showers and weak storm chances. The winds will be a bit breezy and come out of the south or southwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s or lows 80s again for both Monday and Tuesday with lows only dropping into the upper 50s or low 60s. Rain showers and a few weak storms will be returning on Monday and expect mostly cloudy skies, severe storms are not expected on Monday. A few strong storms though could be possible Tuesday night into into the day on Wednesday. One more last push for showers and storms will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning before finally some drier weather returns. Highs on Wednesday should be in the low to mid 80s and the weather is expected to be quite humid for most of the week with the southerly winds sticking around until Thursday. Once we get into the day on Thursday and a cold front finally passes, cooler and more mild weather will be returning. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low to mid 70s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another night dropping into the 30s over the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost, but I wouldn’t expect it. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

