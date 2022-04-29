Daniel Neal “Danny” Haynes, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2022, at his residence in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. David Peace and Bro. Steve Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Fred Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Danny was born on May 14, 1951 in Haywood County to Billy Neal Haynes and Juanita Droke Haynes. He retired after many years as a farmer. He grew up in the Holly Grove Community and graduated from Haywood High School in 1969. Following graduation, he attended Memphis State University and served in the United States Army. He and his wife, Lavern have been married for nearly 49 years. They raised their children in a Christian home. He was a devout Christian and served as a Deacon at the Holly Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, raising a vegetable garden, and cooking the best stew ever. He loved his wife, his boys, his grandchildren, his sister and his mother. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lavern Russell Haynes of Brownsville, TN; his mother, Juanita Haynes; three sons, Jeff Haynes (Carol) of Arlington, TN, Jason Haynes (Shannon) of Collierville, TN, and Andrew Haynes of Brownsville, TN; one sister, Billie Lynne Haynes of Brownsville, TN. He leaves a legacy of love for his five grandchildren, Reed Haynes, Mason Haynes, Magnolia Joy Haynes, Jackson Haynes and Hudson Haynes. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Neal Haynes.

Pallbearers for the service will be Mike Parker, Dewight Mitchell, Jesse Mullen, Don Glenn, Bradley Blackwell, Brandon Blackwell, Bradley Jones and Steve Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holly Grove Church Memorial Fund or to the Holly Grove Brotherhood for Casey Laws, 8488 Poplar Corner Rd., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.