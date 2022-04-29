Jannice Marie Jeter Blackwell, age 58, a resident of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Ralph Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for Mrs. Blackwell will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Jannice was born on January 8, 1964, in Haywood County to Harrell Jeter, Sr. and Lily Bel Jeter. She worked as the Branch Manager for First Heritage Credit in Brownsville. She loved her job and loved helping people whenever she could. She was a very understanding person and easily got along with others. She never met a stranger. Her animals brought her life much joy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Billy Blackwell of Brownsville, TN; one daughter, Stephanie Anne Caporal and her daughter, London; two step-sons Bradley Blackwell and Brandon Blackwell (Kim); two brothers, Harrell Jeter, Jr. (Pam) and Wilson Jeter (Stacey); two sisters, Mary Catherine Diggs-Benthal (Steve) and Betty Tindle (Charley); four step-grandchildren and ten nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Harrell Jeter, Sr. and Lily Bel Archer Jeter; one brother, Corbet Ray Riley, Jr. and his wife, Karen.

Pallbearers for the service will be Conner Jeter, Blake Jeter, Guy Jeter, Tyler Tindle, David Tindle, and Ray Paris, III. Honorary Pallbearer will be Troy Huston.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.