McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party.

Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission.

Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.