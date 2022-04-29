Mugshots : Madison County : 04/28/22 – 04/29/22

Cecil Cole Cecil Cole: Driving under the influence

Ashley Thurmond Ashley Thurmond: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Ashley Thurmond: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Brandy Vanderslice Brandy Vanderslice: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Brandy Vanderslice: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Brent Rees Brent Rees: Simple domestic assault

Carlos Cannon Carlos Cannon: Vandalism, theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Carlos Cannon: Vandalism, theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest



Cynnamon Nichols Cynnamon Nichols: Assault

Damien Rodriquez Damien Rodriquez: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000

Michael Growe Michael Growe: Public intoxication

Steven Dunn Steven Dunn: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, reckless driving Steven Dunn: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, reckless driving

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/29/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.