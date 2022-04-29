Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Associated Press,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives are telling news outlets a former U.S. Marine has been killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia in what’s the first known death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine.

Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.

His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.

