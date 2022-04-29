Tennessee health commissioner leaving post next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is leaving state government next month.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Pierce’s departure on Thursday. It is effective May 31.

Lee will name a successor in coming weeks.

Piercey joined the administration in January 2019 and was a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee said in a statement that she led the state’s response to one of its most challenging crises.

Piercey told WPLN-FM she wants to spend more time with family and start a consulting firm.

