USJ students take a ride for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — University School of Jackson Bruins gave a warm welcome to riders with Go Jim Go, all in part of raising money for a nearby children’s hospital.

“We are raising money for Le Bonheur. We did a bike obstacle course for all the kids here, and all the kids are super excited. We’ve had a really fun day, and they’re continuing to race throughout the day,” said Sarah Jones, a school counselor for USJ.

The school asked all of the students to bring in $10 if they want to participate in the bike-a-thon. After all of the money was collected, the school raised a total of $5,000. It all went to Le Bonheur.

“We give to many organizations throughout the year, but we just wanted to do this for Le Bonheur this year and just help them out,” Jones said.

And for one USJ student, her personal experience makes this event even more special.

“USJ knows how much Le Bonheur means to me and a whole lot of other kids that go here that have been to Le Bonheur. So the decision to have this bike-a-thon means so much to me because it’s just so many kids showing how much they really care for others,” said Claire Russell, a sixth grader at USJ.

When Russell was born she immediately had to be airlifted to an Le Bonheur in Memphis due to a heart defect. And if it weren’t for the help of the staff at the hospital, she wouldn’t be here today.

“Now I’m like perfectly healthy. So I can go around sharing what they did because it is amazing. What great service and surgeons and all they do is insane,” Russell said.

Russell, her parents, and other students who were once patients at Le Bonheur say they are thankful for both the hospital and USJ for all they have done.

Find more local news here.