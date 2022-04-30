‘Crawfest’ returns to the hub city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The fifth annual Crawfest was held in Jackson Saturday afternoon and was bigger than ever.

Melanie Buchholz, the director of survivor service says she never thought it would get this huge.

Buchholz says she’s glad that she can enjoy a meal with the people of Tennessee.

“I’ve been doing Crawfest for about five years now and it just gets bigger and better every year. We thought last year it blew it out, but already this year is leaps and bounds better. We just, every year, we add something different. It gets to be a little bit more fun,” said Buchholz.

Buchholz says all of the money raised goes to helping victims of sex trafficking.