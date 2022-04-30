Gibson Co. city celebrates with parade

TRENTON, Tenn. –One local city is ending a week long festival with a bang.

“We have a whole week full of events, we have everything but today is the grand parade,” said Vickie Sorrells, Teapot committee member.



Thousands gathered in Trenton to be a part of the Teapot Parade.

“We have a great parade, all kinds of vendors here to sell whatever. The parade will last usually about an hour and a half and it goes really really fast,” Sorrells said.

Sorrells says this parade and their teapots are a staple for the Trenton community.

“We’re the only Teapot Parade in the Teapot Festival and it’s our big claim to fame for this community. The community rallies around this one thing, kind of like “The Strawberry Festival,” they have strawberries, we have teapots,” Sorrells said.

Sorrells says to see the amount of people in the community for this parade is stunning.

“We’ll have thousands here today and we’re excited about that and the impact it has on our town and our community, and our business people,” Sorrells said.

Sorrells says the Teapot committee is already planning for next years Teapot festivities.

